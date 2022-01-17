The complex ills of water bills

It sounds like a word-problem with a simple solution: “A city resident and a county resident get their water from the same source. They both use the same amount of water. How will their bills compare?” The answer, it turns out, is tangled up in a century-old municipal labyrinth with more twists and turns than the meandering Gunpowder River.

In this episode, we hear from:

Matthew Garbark, Deputy Director of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works

Rianna Eckel, affordable drinking water advocate with Food and Water Watch