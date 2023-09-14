Baltimore Regional Water Governance Task Force holds first public meeting

The Baltimore Regional Water Governance Task Force held its first public meeting Wednesday. The 13-member work group gathered at the Randallstown Community Center and spent much of the time reviewing the history of the service agreement that has the city and county sharing a drinking water and sanitary sewer system.

After introductions, consultants with WSP — an engineering and design firm — presented multiple slides highlighting task force objectives, and current structure. Members have until January 30, 2024 to create recommendations for Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olzewski and Governor Wes Moore.

The task force will examine challenges to the system, which include aging infrastructure, population shifts, a large backlog of work orders and understaffing.

“Let’s solve the right problems,” said Brian Shell, assistant vice president and project manager at WSP USA, who is serving as a lead consultant to the task force.

During public comment, residents voiced concerns about rising water bills and equity.

Many times over, Chair Bill Henry repeated that the work group would look into residents' concerns. “I can't guarantee [anything] at this point, because the recommendation hasn't been agreed on. I can guarantee that it will be discussed.”

Henry also encouraged those struggling with affordability to enroll in Baltimore City’s water assistance program , Water4All.

Prior to the meeting, both Scott and Olzewski said they do not want to see the system that serves about two million people, privatized.

The next meeting takes place October 4th at the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center.