-
Baltimore will outsource water meter reading operations to the same third-party vendor that installed water meters throughout the city earlier this…
-
The state is cutting off its funding of universal testing for COVID-19 at nursing homes. Baltimore renters, already taking an economic hit during this…
-
Low income Baltimoreans did not receive a promised water bill discount due to go into effect last month after Mayor Jack Young delayed the implementation…
-
The Baltimore City Council passed the Water Accountability and Equity Act Monday, paving the way for water bill discount programs and Department of Public…
-
The Baltimore City Council’s Taxation, Finance and Economic Development committee approved on Thursday a measure that would create several programs and…
-
Baltimore residents haven’t received a water bill since early May — and that will remain the case until at least early August, Mayor Jack Young said…
-
NAACP LDF Study Says Baltimoreans Who Face Most Impact Of Rising Water Bills Are Predominantly BlackBaltimore residents who face the most severe impacts of increasing water bills are disproportionately black, according to a new study released Tuesday.The…
-
Officials at Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works noticed an error in their system that incorrectly sent out 566 water bills to customers earlier…
-
On sunny days, you might have to look a little harder to find evidence of sewage overflows on the Jones Falls Trail. But it’s there.While walking along…
-
The Baltimore Board of Estimates approved Wednesday a multi-year increase in city water and sewer rates. The board took the action after a nearly three…