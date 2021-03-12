-
Almost everyone can agree that cleaner air and water is good for the planet. But what if you’re being left out of the discussions that determine…
-
The Baltimore City Council’s Taxation, Finance and Economic Development committee approved on Thursday a measure that would create several programs and…
-
NAACP LDF Study Says Baltimoreans Who Face Most Impact Of Rising Water Bills Are Predominantly BlackBaltimore residents who face the most severe impacts of increasing water bills are disproportionately black, according to a new study released Tuesday.The…
-
America’s fresh water is getting saltier, and has been over the last 50 years. That’s according to new research from the University of Maryland.You’ve…
-
On sunny days, you might have to look a little harder to find evidence of sewage overflows on the Jones Falls Trail. But it’s there.While walking along…
-
Baltimore City asked the U.S. District Court last month to extend its deadline for making critical improvements to the city sewer system by 17 years, from…