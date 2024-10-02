The Maryland State Police has agreed to pay $2.75 million to dozens of aspiring troopers who were rejected due to a discriminatory hiring process, officials announced Wednesday.

The state police also will rework its testing regime for applicants, ditching a widely used generic test in favor of one that will be crafted specifically for troopers.

The payment and testing revisions are the result of a two-year investigation by the federal government into discriminatory hiring practices. The two sides agreed to a consent decree that was filed in federal court on Wednesday.

“Discrimination in any form has no place within the Maryland State Police and it will not be tolerated,” Col. Roland Butler, the state police superintendent, said Wednesday. He asked the state’s Board of Public Works, which has the final say on state spending, to agree to the settlement.

During the course of its investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice found that the state police “used discriminatory hiring practices that wrongly disqualified Black and female state trooper candidates,” said Sarah A. Marquardt, an assistant U.S. attorney.

Those disqualified candidates, 48 in total, will be paid a combined $2.75 million under the terms of the settlement.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland State Police to pay $2.75M to settle hiring discrimination case

