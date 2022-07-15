Maryland State Police under federal investigation for racial discrimination

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Maryland State Police for potential pattern of racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices, officials announced Friday.

Federal law prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, sex, national origin and religion.

In 2021, more than 20 Black state troopers told elected officials they thought they were not being considered for promotions and were disciplined harsher than their white counterparts.

Last year, there were 1,400 state troopers, more than 1,200 are white and 172 are Black.

The Maryland State Police responded that it’s already working collaboratively with the Coalition of Black Maryland State Troopers and the Legislative Black Caucus to address the issue.

Colonel Woodrow Jones III, superintendent of the state police force, said he welcomed the investigation.