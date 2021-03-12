-
Former Baltimore detective Carmine Vignola was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in federal prison for a gun-planting incident. He is the 12th officer…
-
The federal judge overseeing major reforms of the Baltimore Police Department told officials Tuesday that changes in discipline policies, training and…
-
It is illegal for a correctional officer to engage in sexual acts with people in their custody, but most law enforcement officials don’t face the same…
-
Elizabeth Wexler stands at a chalkboard at the Baltimore City Police Training Academy while 50 cadets look on. She draws a large "T" and asks the class to…
-
Earlier this year, Baltimore entered into a consent decree with the Department of Justice to reform the city police department. As part of the agreement,…
-
Shortly after the Justice Department and Baltimore City officials announced they’d reached a legal contract to reform the city police department Thursday…
-
EDITOR'S NOTE: Read the full consent decree below.Baltimore City and federal officials announced Thursday an agreement that will force the Baltimore…
-
In case you missed it, the Baltimore City Police Department is a state agency. It has been that way since the 19th century and it might affect the city’s…
-
A report issued four years ago by the Baltimore police union expressed the same concerns about zero-tolerance enforcement and training issues as the…
-
The Maryland Legislative Black Caucus and the NAACP announced a new legislative agenda last week, following the release of a U.S. Department of Justice…