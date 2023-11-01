Bertha’s Mussels has closed — for real this time

Bertha’s Mussels — a 51-year relic of a Fells Point era gone by — took its final curtain call Monday night, owner and co-founder Tony Norris said.

The Fells Point landmark had become one of Baltimore’s most recognizable restaurants, with loyal patrons smacking their signature “EAT BERTHA’S MUSSELS” bumper stickers on objects far and wide, while on trips to destinations such as the Great Wall of China and the South pole.

The Norris family announced its closure over social media last year, alongside their intentions to bring the building to Alex Cooper’s auction house. But bidding was abruptly canceled after the price soared beyond $1 million.

“We didn’t get what we wanted to get,” Norris said in a previous interview with The Baltimore Banner.

Now, Norris has shuttered Bertha’s doors as he steps into a new era: retirement.

