Food

  • Shrimp tempura
    WYPR Features
    Tempura
    Al Spoler
    ,
    With spring here it's not too early to start planning what to do with all those fresh vegetables. I was faced with this dilemma this past week, and I hit upon a very attractive idea that worked quite well. Chef Jerry Pellegrino, inspired me to whip up some tempura, that perfect blend of crunch and fresh flavor.
  • 5602061252_a8a0dc4c73_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Broiling
    Al Spoler
    ,
    I was watching a British baking show the other day, and they kept referring to putting something in the oven “to grill.” Hold on, I thought, what are they…
  • 15603527048_ec8c763606_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Artichokes
    Al Spoler
    ,
    We're in the cold heart of winter right now, and many of us are yearning for signs of a coming spring. One good idea would be to sneak a few warm weather…
  • 2321705643_21c36c4411_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Valentine's Day
    Al Spoler
    ,
    A reminder to all you romantics out there, in just five more days it's going to be Valentine's Day. This is our first chance to let our love lights shine…
  • Spanakopita (spinach pies) on a white plate
    WYPR Features
    Spinach
    Al Spoler
    ,
    We've gotten into the habit of ordering carry out from our local Indian restaurant up in Parkville. One of my favorite dishes is the famous palak paneer,…
  • 4947801054_07a019cb08_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Winter Greens
    Al Spoler
    ,
    In this season of New Year's resolutions, it might be wise to follow your mother's advice and "remember to eat your greens.” Now of course, finding fresh…
  • Oysters
    WYPR Features
    Oysters For New Year's Eve
    Al Spoler
    ,
    Well, good Marylanders, this miserable year is slipping behind us, and a newer, more hopeful one is on the horizon. With just a couple days left before…
  • Three barbecue pulled pork sliders on a plate
    WYPR Features
    Bite Size Party Treats
    Al Spoler
    ,
    Without a doubt the season of entertaining has arrived, albeit in a much modified form. Since we will be gathering in very small groups this year, it…
  • 31891170446_0d601a3530_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Standing Rib Roast
    Al Spoler
    ,
    The next few weeks are going to be filled with celebratory dinners, scaled back, of course, because of COVID. Even if it's just the two of you, or maybe…
  • grocery_distribution.jpg
    WYPR News
    As Unemployment Grows, Baltimore County Expands Grocery Give-Away
    Rachel Baye
    ,
    Baltimore County gave away more than 1,000 boxes of groceries this weekend, part of an effort to help residents who are out of work, including the…
