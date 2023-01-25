© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Food glorious food; Serving up meals with meaning

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published January 25, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST
Members of Paul's Place food industry training cohort #2 graduated in March, 2022. Photo: Groundwork Kitchen
The duck breast at One-Eyed Mike’s Photo: Christina Tkacik/The Baltimore Banner
The McDonald’s-inspired apple pie at Little Donna’s is just one way the restaurant world is winking at fast food these days. Photo: Christina Tkacik/The Baltimore Banner

Baltimore’s food scene is chock full of creativity, innovation and good eats. The pandemic dealt a blow to many restaurants, which forced some to close … but lots have thrived and there are also many new establishments to experience.

Christina Tkacik, who covers food news for The Baltimore Banner, WYPR’s online news partner, walks us through the latest restaurant openings and some new challenges facing the hospitality industry, as well as her recommendations for Restaurant Week.

Plus, we hear from General Manager Melanie Molinaro and Training Program Director Ellen Levy about Groundwork Kitchen -- a new restaurant in Pigtown that’s serving up great food while training the next cadre of food service workers, sous chefs and more.

Links: The Baltimore Banner food reporting, Groundwork Kitchen, Paul's Place, Baltimore Restaurant Week, Mobilizing Against a Food desert in Pigtown.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr