Food glorious food; Serving up meals with meaning

Baltimore’s food scene is chock full of creativity, innovation and good eats. The pandemic dealt a blow to many restaurants, which forced some to close … but lots have thrived and there are also many new establishments to experience.

Christina Tkacik, who covers food news for The Baltimore Banner, WYPR’s online news partner, walks us through the latest restaurant openings and some new challenges facing the hospitality industry, as well as her recommendations for Restaurant Week.

Plus, we hear from General Manager Melanie Molinaro and Training Program Director Ellen Levy about Groundwork Kitchen -- a new restaurant in Pigtown that’s serving up great food while training the next cadre of food service workers, sous chefs and more.

Links: The Baltimore Banner food reporting, Groundwork Kitchen, Paul's Place, Baltimore Restaurant Week, Mobilizing Against a Food desert in Pigtown.