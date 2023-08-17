Restaurateur Irena Stein on Arepas and Venezuelan Food

Irena Stein joins Midday to introduce her beautiful new book devoted to the Venezuelan arepa, and talks about how she uses food to bridge cultural divides and build community.

Stein is a restauranteur, activist, artist and author. She is the founder and curator of Alma Cocina Latina, a terrific Venezuelan restaurant in Station North here in Baltimore.

Her new book, Arepa, celebrates one of the great staples of Venezuelan cuisine.

Irena Stein, Owner of Alma Cocina Latina and author of "Arepa: Classic and Contemporary Recipes for Venezuela's Daily Bread"

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.