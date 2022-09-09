© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

A 'Banner' update on Baltimore's food scene

Published September 9, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT
MH Baltimore Banner family meal
Cinghiale sous-chef Juan David Zuleta prepares a Latin-themed family meal. (Credit: Shan Wallace/The Baltimore Banner)

The resiliency of restaurant owners and workers is impressive.

Christina Tkacik covers food news for The Baltimore Banner. In the wake of the pandemic, restaurants are dealing with the pressures of inflation, supply-chain delays, and the labor shortage. These pressure may be reflected on menus, "So if you’ve gone to a restaurant and you’ve noticed, ‘Oh, this restaurant only has like five items on their menu,’ there’s a lot of cost savings that comes with having a short menu.”

Plus: at restaurants across the city, chefs and crew share a staff meal before dinner service. Banner reporter John-John Williams takes us behind the scenes of “family meal,” and the talented cooks serving up homestyle dishes. Read the full story here, and check out photos of family meals being prepared.

Tags

On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsRestaurantsFood
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie