A 'Banner' update on Baltimore's food scene

The resiliency of restaurant owners and workers is impressive.

Christina Tkacik covers food news for The Baltimore Banner. In the wake of the pandemic, restaurants are dealing with the pressures of inflation, supply-chain delays, and the labor shortage. These pressure may be reflected on menus, "So if you’ve gone to a restaurant and you’ve noticed, ‘Oh, this restaurant only has like five items on their menu,’ there’s a lot of cost savings that comes with having a short menu.”

Plus: at restaurants across the city, chefs and crew share a staff meal before dinner service. Banner reporter John-John Williams takes us behind the scenes of “family meal,” and the talented cooks serving up homestyle dishes. Read the full story here, and check out photos of family meals being prepared.