© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Baltimore Banner

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to step down

The Baltimore Banner | By Justin Fenton,
Ben ConarckEmily Sullivan
Published June 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
Mayor Brandon Scott, left, and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison hold a press conference after a mass shooting at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in Upton on January 28, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner
/
Mayor Brandon Scott, left, and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison hold a press conference after a mass shooting at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in Upton on January 28, 2023.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is stepping down, according to three sources with knowledge of the announcement.

Mayor Brandon Scott has set a 9 a.m. announcement at City Hall. He will nominate Rich Worley, currently the deputy commissioner for operations, as interim BPD Commissioner and intends to nominate him to the position permanently, said Councilman Eric Costello.

Harrison, 54, who has held the post since 2019, had faced intensifying rumors and questions that he would depart for another job — which he denied — and refused to commit to staying through his term when pressed during a city council budget hearing earlier this week.

Harrison brought stability to the top position in the Police Department after the city went through four commissioners in less than four years. He previously led the New Orleans Police Department, where he helped shepherd that department through a federal consent decree.

He would repeat the process in Baltimore, earning a national reputation as a police leader who leaned into reforms and emphasized community policing.

But stubbornly high rates of violent crime often clouded Harrison’s message about the Baltimore Police Department, which he lately has marketed as “the greatest comeback story in America.”

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to step down

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Tags
The Baltimore Banner Baltimore CityBaltimore City PoliceBaltimore City Police Commissioner Michael HarrisonBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottRich WorleyBPD
Justin Fenton
See stories by Justin Fenton
Ben Conarck
See stories by Ben Conarck
Emily Sullivan
Emily Sullivan covers all things Baltimore City Hall for the Baltimore Banner. She joined the Banner after three years at WYPR. Her radio stories on Baltimore politics and culture have been honored with multiple awards, including three regional Edward R. Murrow awards.
See stories by Emily Sullivan
Related Content
Load More