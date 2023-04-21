© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

BPD Comm. Michael Harrison on public safety and a youth curfew

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published April 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Michael Harrison BPD COMM-2_crop-scaled_ 2019.png
Michael S. Harrison was sworn in as the Baltimore Police Department's 41st Commissioner on March 12, 2019. Before coming to Baltimore, Commissioner Harrison served the New Orleans Police Department for nearly three decades. (official BPD photo)

Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

He’s been on the job a little more than four years, overseeing the implementation of a federal consent decree, trying to change the culture of the department, and fix the fraught relationship between the police and the majority African American community in our city.

There might be a perception that crime in the city has not diminished this year, or in recent years. In 2022, the number of homicides did, indeed top 300 for the 8th straight year. Three hundred and thirty-two people lost their lives violently then. But the overall trend in the rate of homicides and nonfatal shootings is headed in the right direction.

Mayor Brandon Scott delivered his third State of the City address earlier this week, and in his speech, he discussed efforts to turn the tide of violence in our city.

Part of that tide, the mayor said, is caused by the sheer number of weapons that are available. And he pointed to signs that the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy, which involves violence interruption organizations as well as police and other agencies, is working.

But like cities across the country, Baltimore has experienced a heartbreaking uptick in violence against children and teenagers.

The CDC reports that gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children in the United States. In 2021, firearms were responsible for 19% of childhood deaths nationwide.

Here in Baltimore, in the first four months of this year, 39 young people between the ages of 13 and 18 have been shot. Eleven have died.

Mayor Scott has promised to re-instate nighttime curfews for children and youth under the age of 17, starting this Memorial Day (May 29).

If police are tasked with enforcing curfews, how will that affect their efforts to reduce violent crime?

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison joins Tom in Studio A…

Baltimore teen gun violence_credit Ulysses Munoz-Baltimore Banner.png
Messages of support and a photo of Izaiah Carter, the 16-year-old Patterson High School student who was shot and killed in early March, can be seen on one of Forno Restaurant and Wine Bar’s sandwich boards. Carter had been an employee at the restaurant. Nine people under 18 have been murdered in Baltimore since Jan. 1, including a 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot with an assault-style rifle Saturday night in Westport. Another 29 city children have been victims of nonfatal shootings this year, according to Baltimore Police. (photo credit Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Comments or questions?
Join the conversation!
No calls, but you can email us at: [email protected]

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrisonyouth violenceGun ViolenceGroup Violence Reduction StrategyBaltimore Mayor Brandon Scottchildren healthyouth curfews
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre