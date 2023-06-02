Police Commissioner says Baltimore can rest easier because violent offenders are off the street

U.S. Marshals led a multi-agency effort to capture fugitives and wanted gang members. At a press conference Friday, authorities announced the results of the initiative known as Operation Washout, which took place throughout the month of May.

Officials say the operation resulted in a total of 95 fugitive arrests, including 17 suspects wanted for homicide, 16 wanted for attempted homicide, 19 wanted for robbery, and seven wanted for weapon-related offenses.

According to law enforcement, six known gang members were among those arrested. Additionally, law enforcement seized 10 firearms, 72 pounds of marijuana, 78 grams of crack cocaine, six grams of heroin and $3,200 in currency.

Over a dozen agencies participated in Operation Washout.

Wambui Kamau/WYPR / Pictured: Johnny L. Hughes, U.S. Marshal for the District of Maryland, stands at podium. Baltimore County Police Chief, Robert McCullough (L) and U.S Attorney, Erek Barron (R) stand behind Hughes.

Johnny Hughes, a U.S. Marshal for the Maryland District said partnership was the key to the operation’s success. “Together we can arrest these nefarious bad guys,” he said.

Authorities say most of the crimes happened in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County.

“Today’s criminal is very mobile,“ said Michael Harrison, Baltimore Police Commissioner. “They move around from place to place, and that’s why this is so successful. Even though all the individuals who committed these heinous acts are not from the city, Baltimore can rest a little easier because we’ve taken a few of the violent offenders off the street.”

Wambui Kamau/WYPR / Prince George's County Chief of Police Malik Aziz speaks at a press conference about Operation Washout, a multiagency task force targeting “violent offenders,” in Baltimore on June 2, 2023.

Malik Aziz, chief of police for Prince George’s County, said he is proud that his department joined the large-scale effort.

“95 fugitives were arrested throughout this operation, which directly impacts and improves the safety of our communities, our residents, our businesses, and first responders who put themselves in harm's way with every call,” said Aziz.

Authorities did not release the identities of those arrested. They also did not specify which neighborhoods or gangs were most active. But added they will continue combining resources and sharing information to apprehend fugitives.

Wambui Kamau/WYPR / Donald Snider of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force speaks at a press conference about Operation Washout, a multiagency task force targeting “violent offenders,” in Baltimore on June 2, 2023.

“We are not going anywhere,” said Donald Snider, Commander of the Capital Regional Area Task Force. “We're continuing strong. We're gonna be here for the citizens of Baltimore, in the communities of Maryland, and DC and Virginia, to keep the communities as safe as possible.”