What are the Baltimore Police Department's District Action Teams?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT
Left to right: Baltimore Police Department Chief Michael Harrison at a press conference with Brian Nadeau, deputy commission for the public integrity bureau. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
/
Left to right: Baltimore Police Department Chief Michael Harrison at a press conference with Brian Nadeau, deputy commission for the public integrity bureau.

In the fight against gun violence, Baltimore police are deploying units called District Action Teams. We speak with journalist Brandon Soderberg, whose new article in Baltimore Magazine delves into how they operate.

Read: After The Gun Trace Task Force Scandal, BPD Established New Plainclothes Units. Are They More Of The Same?

Then, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on the goals of District Actions Teams, the uptick in youth violence, and recruiting more officers.

Read: BPD's Year 4 Review of Accomplishments of its Crime Reduction & Departmental Transformation Plan

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
