What are the Baltimore Police Department's District Action Teams?

In the fight against gun violence, Baltimore police are deploying units called District Action Teams. We speak with journalist Brandon Soderberg, whose new article in Baltimore Magazine delves into how they operate.

Read: After The Gun Trace Task Force Scandal, BPD Established New Plainclothes Units. Are They More Of The Same?

Then, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on the goals of District Actions Teams, the uptick in youth violence, and recruiting more officers.

Read: BPD's Year 4 Review of Accomplishments of its Crime Reduction & Departmental Transformation Plan

