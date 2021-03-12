WYPR Programs

-
The city's new reform-minded fiscal manager talks about making the city's Board of Estimates and other spending agencies more efficient —and transparent.
-
As the supply - and demand - for COVID vaccines grows, MD's top health official says better scheduling, more mass sites will improve vaccination equity.
-
A Walking Tour Of Baltimore's Lumbee Community
-
WAM's director discusses its namesakes' Confederate sympathies, and two racial justice advocates describe how we can all move forward with these revelations.
-
A Son's Pain Expressed Through Poetry
-
Updates on the BPD's progress on Consent Decree reforms, and crime & violence reduction programs
-
The Open Society Institute tackles many inequities for Baltimore City residents -- from making fresh food available or healthcare accessible … to housing rights and more. Each year its community fellows bring game-changing ideas. We hear from two.
-
March is Women’s History Month, which offers an opportunity to reflect on the headwinds and structural inequalities that limit women’s ability to prepare, save, and reach long-term financial goals.
-
The anti-racism activist argues that centuries of racial hierarchy have harmed all Americans, including Whites.
-
The news that Laura Lippman’s latest mystery is headed to Apple TV screens is all the motive we need to listen again to Lippman discuss Lady in the Lake, set in Baltimore in the 1960s.