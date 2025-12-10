2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
'Tell Me Everything' author Elizabeth Strout finds the quiet meaning in 'unrecorded' lives

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published December 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Photo by Leonardo Cendamo.
Photo by Leonardo Cendamo; cover art courtesy Penguin Random House.
Elizabeth Strout's "Tell Me Everything" is the author's tenth novel. In 2009 she was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for her book, Olive Kitteridge. Her short stories have appeared in numerous magazines, including The New Yorker.

(This program originally aired October 23, 2024)

In 2009, Elizabeth Strout won the Pulitzer Prize for her wonderful novel about a famously cantankerous and compelling character, Olive Kitteridge. Since then, in books like The Burgess Boys and My Name is Lucy Barton, Strout introduced readers to more of her engaging, vivacious characters.

And with her latest book, published in September, 2024, Strout brings all of these characters together. Tell Me Everything is a quiet, masterful, beautiful peroration on love and loyalty that doesn’t shy away from life’s big questions.

In this encore interview, Elizabeth Strout talks with Midday host Tom Hall about the compelling and complicated characters in her new novel.

(Because this conversation was recorded, we won't be taking any new calls or emails.)

