Police Commissioner Richard Worley on rise in porch piracy, hiring new Baltimore cops

Crime rates for almost every category are down in Baltimore. With less than three weeks to go in the calendar year, our city is on track to have the fewest number of homicides in nearly 50 years.

One category that did not decrease is petty theft, which includes the stealing of delivered packages and shoplifting from stores.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley was the victim of a "porch pirate" at his home. Meanwhile, a new survey from financial broker Lending Tree finds that more than one-in-four people admit to stealing at self-checkout kiosks.

Worley joins Midday to discuss porch piracy, an uptick in police recruitment and updates on the investigation into the people behind a mass overdose in a West Baltimore neighborhood last summer.

Last month, city police and federal agents arrested three people in Park Heights suspected of being involved with the drugs that caused dozens of overdoses in the Penn North neighborhood.