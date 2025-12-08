Student Support Network at 10: Alleviating poverty, hunger in Baltimore County's classrooms

Tom's guest is Laurie Taylor-Mitchell. She’s an education advocate and the founder and Board member of the Student Support Network, a nonprofit organization that for 10 years has addressed the challenge of poverty and food insecurity experienced by many students in Baltimore County, where 13% of children are living below the federal poverty level.

The Student Support Network now partners with 21 county schools and relies on community donations to stock its so-called "Rooms of Support" — which students at Owings Mill Elementary nicknamed the "Kindness Closet." Volunteers fill these rooms with food, clothing, school supplies, hygiene items and other basic necessities, and school staff escort students to these rooms where they can discreetly choose the items they need.

photo by Justin Kunimoto Laurie Taylor-Mitchell is the founder and a Board member of the Student Support Network.

Laurie Taylor-Mitchell was among seven activists honored in 2023 by former Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski with the inaugural Community Heroes Awards, recognizing people who'd made significant and meaningful contributions to their communities.

Ms. Taylor-Mitchell joins us on Zoom with more on how the Student Support Network continues to make a positive difference for thousands of Baltimore County students, at a time when the needs of many county families are growing.

You're welcome to join the conversation.

Email us at [email protected] or

Call us at 410.662.8780