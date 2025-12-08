2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Student Support Network at 10: Alleviating poverty, hunger in Baltimore County's classrooms

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 8, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
At work in Parkville High School's "Room of Support:" School Nurse Chris Ratych (center) with Network volunteers.
2018 photo courtesy Student Support Network.
At work in Parkville High School's "Room of Support:" School Nurse Chris Ratych (center) with Network volunteers.

Tom's guest is Laurie Taylor-Mitchell. She’s an education advocate and the founder and Board member of the Student Support Network, a nonprofit organization that for 10 years has addressed the challenge of poverty and food insecurity experienced by many students in Baltimore County, where 13% of children are living below the federal poverty level.

The Student Support Network now partners with 21 county schools and relies on community donations to stock its so-called "Rooms of Support" — which students at Owings Mill Elementary nicknamed the "Kindness Closet." Volunteers fill these rooms with food, clothing, school supplies, hygiene items and other basic necessities, and school staff escort students to these rooms where they can discreetly choose the items they need.

Laurie Taylor-Mitchell is the founder and a Board member of the Student Support Network.
photo by Justin Kunimoto
Laurie Taylor-Mitchell is the founder and a Board member of the Student Support Network.

Laurie Taylor-Mitchell was among seven activists honored in 2023 by former Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski with the inaugural Community Heroes Awards, recognizing people who'd made significant and meaningful contributions to their communities.

Ms. Taylor-Mitchell joins us on Zoom with more on how the Student Support Network continues to make a positive difference for thousands of Baltimore County students, at a time when the needs of many county families are growing.

You're welcome to join the conversation.
Email us at [email protected] or
Call us at 410.662.8780

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore County Public SchoolsStudent Support NetworkFood InsecuritypovertySNAP
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes