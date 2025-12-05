2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Rousuck's Review: Happenstance's 'Juxtapose' at Theatre Project

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
December 5, 2025
L to R: Sarah Olmsted Thomas, Mark Jaster, Alex Vernon, Sabrina Mandell, and Gwen Grastorf in Happenstance Theatre's "Juxtapose |A Theatrical Shadow Box," on stage at Baltimore's Theatre Project.
Midday theatre critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom for another of her weekly reviews of the Baltimore regional stage, and today she tells us about Juxtapose | A Theatrical Shadow Box, the latest offering from the creative ensemble known as Happenstance Theatre, on stage at Baltimore's Theatre Project December 4 – 21.

In Juxtapose, the lives of a group of eccentrics co-existing in a magical-realist tenement building are interrupted when a human "shooting star" crashes through their roof. The play's themes of mortality, environmental fragility and community spin out alongside curated objects in a theatrical "shadow box," a form inspired by the works of the late Joseph Cornell, an American visual artist and experimental filmmaker.

The Happenstance Theatre cast for Juxtapose includes:
Gwen Grastorf, Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and Alex Vernon. Happenstance co-founders Mark Jaster and Sabrina Mandell direct the ensemble.

L to R: Sarah Olmsted Thomas, Mark Jaster, Alex Vernon, Sabrina Mandell, Gwen Grastorf, in Happenstance Theatre's "Juxtapose | A Theatrical Shadow Box," at Baltimore's Theatre Project.
Happenstance Theatre's "Juxtapose|A Theatrical Shadow Box" continues at Theatre Project through December 21. For showtimes and ticketing information, click here.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
