Rousuck's Review: Happenstance's 'Juxtapose' at Theatre Project

Midday theatre critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom for another of her weekly reviews of the Baltimore regional stage, and today she tells us about Juxtapose | A Theatrical Shadow Box, the latest offering from the creative ensemble known as Happenstance Theatre, on stage at Baltimore's Theatre Project December 4 – 21.

In Juxtapose, the lives of a group of eccentrics co-existing in a magical-realist tenement building are interrupted when a human "shooting star" crashes through their roof. The play's themes of mortality, environmental fragility and community spin out alongside curated objects in a theatrical "shadow box," a form inspired by the works of the late Joseph Cornell, an American visual artist and experimental filmmaker.

The Happenstance Theatre cast for Juxtapose includes:

Gwen Grastorf, Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and Alex Vernon. Happenstance co-founders Mark Jaster and Sabrina Mandell direct the ensemble.

photo by Leah Huete L to R: Sarah Olmsted Thomas, Mark Jaster, Alex Vernon, Sabrina Mandell, Gwen Grastorf, in Happenstance Theatre's "Juxtapose | A Theatrical Shadow Box," at Baltimore's Theatre Project.

Happenstance Theatre's "Juxtapose|A Theatrical Shadow Box" continues at Theatre Project through December 21. For showtimes and ticketing information, click here.

