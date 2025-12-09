2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
In 'Injustice,' authors Leonnig and Davis document Trump's political take-down of the US Justice Dept

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
The U.S. Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Another Believer, CC by-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons
The U.S. Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Tom's guests today have written an important and insightful book about the fragility of our democracy, and how the rule of law in America has been brought, in their words, “to the precipice of collapse.”

It is a story of how Donald Trump and his minions have distorted, diverted, and debilitated the nation’s law enforcement bureaucracy, and how Mr. Trump escaped, in spectacular fashion, being called to account for dozens of serious criminal — and impeachable — charges.

It is also the story of how many voters acquiesced to the President’s claims that he had somehow been victimized, as a target of unwarranted “weaponization” of the Justice Department under the Biden Administration. Rather than finding his scandals shameful and disqualifying, his legal entanglements galvanized and animated his supporters in his successful bid for re-election in November, 2024.

And it’s a story of how the Justice Department, under the direction of Attorney General Merrick Garland, failed to bring Mr. Trump to trial, to adjudicate his actions in fulminating an insurrection and stealing classified material.

Tom's guests are longtime colleagues at the Washington Post, Carol Leonnig and Aaron Davis. Their investigative reporting has won them multiple Pulitzer Prizes. Leonnig left the Post last August after 25 years to lead investigative reporting at MSNOW, the successor to MSNBC.

Their best-selling book is a sobering exemplar of excellent reporting and trenchant analysis. It’s called Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America’s Justice Department.

"Injustice" is a compelling collaboration by award-winning investigative journalists Aaron Davis (l) and Carol Leonnig.
Cover art courtesy Penguin Random House; Davis & Leonnig photo by Marvin Joseph
"Injustice" is a compelling collaboration by award-winning investigative journalists Aaron Davis (l) and Carol Leonnig.

Aaron Davis and Carol Leonnig join us on Zoom…

You're welcome to join the conversation.
Email us at [email protected] or
Call us at 410.662.8780.

(Audio of this program will be posted here after the live broadcast.)

