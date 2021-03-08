Names Of Baltimore's Fallen

Each week here on Midday, it is our practice to read the names of the people who have lost their lives to violence in Baltimore City, and to post their names on this Web page. We do so to stand in witness to their untimely deaths, and to remember their families and friends in their hour of grief.

We compile their names from researcher Ellen Worthing's blog site, chamspage; from the Baltimore Sun; and from the Baltimore Police Department's media listserve and its public Facebook page.

So far in 2021 (as of March 23), 64 people have lost their lives to violence in Baltimore City. Here are the victims whose names have been released by the Police Department:

January 2-8, 2021

Dereck Jackson, age 49.

Tiffany Wilson, age 33.

Leonard Heath, age 69, and

Deyonte Davis. He was 4 years old.

January 9-15, 2021

Curtis Berry, age 20.

Marvin Dessaure, age 33.

Terrell Scott, age 30, and

Damen Fortson. He was 22 years old.

January 16-22, 2021

Markeese Stanford, age 21.

Ricky Dixon, age 40.

Devonta Williams, age 28, and

Dante Barksdale. He was 46 years old.

January 23-29, 2021

Melvin Johnson, age 25

Rickey Martin, age 62.

Tavaughn Anderson, age 46.

Breonna Rogers. She was 30 years old.

Kevin Wallace, age 32.

Reginald Taylor, age 47.

Darryl Oliver, age 55.

Andrew Johnson, age 30.

Angelo Baldwin, age 28, and

Alissa Traylor. She was 17 years old.

January 30 - February 5, 2021

Frankye Duckett, age 49.

Aaron Shipley, age 31.

Dionte Green, age 40.

Kenneth Gerstley, age 58.

Marlon Royster, age 29.

Timothy Orem, age 34.

Terrell Billie, age 25, and

Tameshia Robeson. She was 30 years old.

February 6-12, 2021

Donna Berry (d. 2014), age 30.

Guy Thomas, age 52.

Marcus bentley, age 40.

Donya Bea, age 34.

Jayvon Montgomery, age 28, and

Kamari Williams. He was 25 years old.

February 13-19, 2021

Justin Bucalo, age 40, and

Seymour Hall, Jr. He was 56 years old.

February 20-26, 2021

Todd Fitzgerald, age 22.

Sean Horton, age 41.

Melvin Hairston, age 33, and

Stephanie Chandler. She was 57 years old.

February 27-March 5, 2021

Preston Hill, age 64.

Kendrick Hasty, age 33.

Tavon Hutton, age 32, and

Jaileel Jones. He was 15 years old.

March 6-19, 2021

Durrell Wilson, age 36.

Kendall Norman, age 36.

Brennan Richardson, age 31.

Mustafa Bates, age 38.

Lewis Wright III, age 32.

Talathia Smith. She was 28 years old. And

Hezekiah Pettiford. He was 15 years old.

