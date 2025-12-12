Sportswriter Jane Leavy's 'Make Me Commissioner' serves up a delightful critique of baseball

(This conversation originally aired on November 14, 2025.)

Tom's first guest today is Jane Leavy, a celebrated author and an award-winning sports and feature writer, formerly with the Washington Post.

To call Leavy a baseball lover is an understatement of biblical proportions. She’s written best-selling biographies of three of baseball’s immortal players: Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Sandy Koufax.

And her latest book is both a love letter and a compassionate scold to the game she loves so much. It's a fact-filled treatise on how to make baseball better, and an exposé of how baseball has come to be what it is, which for many, is a slow, lifeless slog interrupted occasionally by some excitement.

But Jane Leavy knows what to do. Her new book is called Make Me Commissioner: I Know What’s Wrong with Baseball and How to Fix It. If you like baseball, you're going to love this book. If you hate baseball, read this book and see what happens...

