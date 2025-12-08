2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Maryland Hunger Solutions using activism and education to combat statewide poverty, food insecurity

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 8, 2025 at 12:45 PM EST
Volunteers at a Maryland Hunger Solutions information table. The non-profit organization advocates for policies and programs to alleviate food insecurity and poverty across the state.
photo courtesy Maryland Hunger Solutions
Volunteers at a Maryland Hunger Solutions information table. The non-profit organization advocates for policies and programs to alleviate food insecurity and poverty across the state.

LaMonika Jones is Tom's next guest. She has served as the director of Maryland Hunger Solutions since 2024, and also serves as the director of D.C. Hunger Solutions.

LaMonika Jones is director of Maryland Hunger Solutions.
photo courtesy MDHS
LaMonika Jones is director of Maryland Hunger Solutions.

With both non-profit organizations, Ms. Jones has advocated for enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and funding for critical programs such as universal school meals, Summer EBT, and the early child tax credits, programs that address poverty and the root causes of hunger in our region.

LaMonika Jones joins us on Zoom to discuss current levels of poverty and food insecurity in Baltimore and across the state, and what policies and programs her group is supporting to address these problems.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
