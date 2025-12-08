Maryland Hunger Solutions using activism and education to combat statewide poverty, food insecurity

LaMonika Jones is Tom's next guest. She has served as the director of Maryland Hunger Solutions since 2024, and also serves as the director of D.C. Hunger Solutions.

photo courtesy MDHS LaMonika Jones is director of Maryland Hunger Solutions.

With both non-profit organizations, Ms. Jones has advocated for enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and funding for critical programs such as universal school meals, Summer EBT, and the early child tax credits, programs that address poverty and the root causes of hunger in our region.

LaMonika Jones joins us on Zoom to discuss current levels of poverty and food insecurity in Baltimore and across the state, and what policies and programs her group is supporting to address these problems.