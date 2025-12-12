2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Rousuck's Review: 'Santa Claus Is Comin'' to Baltimore Center Stage

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 12, 2025 at 12:45 PM EST
Holiday Groovin': (l-r) Quincy Vicks, Melody A. Betts and Catrina Brenae in “Santa Claus is Comin’: A Motown Christmas Revue” at Baltimore Center Stage
credit: J. Fannon Photography
Holiday Groovin': (l-r) Quincy Vicks, Melody A. Betts and Catrina Brenae in "Santa Claus is Comin': A Motown Christmas Revue" at Baltimore Center Stage

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. This week, she catches the holiday spirit with her spotlight on Baltimore Center Stage's world premiere production of Santa Claus is Comin': A Motown Christmas Revue.

It's a family-friendly musical celebration by composer and co-creator Nygel D. Robinson (who also co-created Mexodus, the hip-hop-historical musical about the Underground Railroad into Mexico that BCS staged in Spring 2024). Robinson collaborated on Santa Claus Is Comin' with co-creator Ken-Matt Martin, who also co-directed and co-choreographed the production with Victor Musoni.

Their spirited show, which also stars Melody A. Betts, Catrina Brenae and Quincy Vicks, features classic holiday favorites reimagined with the compelling sound and physical energy of legendary Motown performers.

Nygel D. Robinson co-created and performs in “Santa Claus is Comin’: A Motown Christmas Revue”
credit: J Fannon Photography
Nygel D. Robinson co-created and performs in "Santa Claus is Comin': A Motown Christmas Revue"

Santa Claus Is Comin': A Motown Christmas Revue continues at Baltimore Center Stage through January 4, 2026. For showtimes and ticket information, click here.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayRousuck's ReviewJ. Wynn RousuckBaltimore Center StageTheaterwinter holidays
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
