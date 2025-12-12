Rousuck's Review: 'Santa Claus Is Comin'' to Baltimore Center Stage

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. This week, she catches the holiday spirit with her spotlight on Baltimore Center Stage's world premiere production of Santa Claus is Comin': A Motown Christmas Revue.

It's a family-friendly musical celebration by composer and co-creator Nygel D. Robinson (who also co-created Mexodus, the hip-hop-historical musical about the Underground Railroad into Mexico that BCS staged in Spring 2024). Robinson collaborated on Santa Claus Is Comin' with co-creator Ken-Matt Martin, who also co-directed and co-choreographed the production with Victor Musoni.

Their spirited show, which also stars Melody A. Betts, Catrina Brenae and Quincy Vicks, features classic holiday favorites reimagined with the compelling sound and physical energy of legendary Motown performers.

credit: J Fannon Photography Nygel D. Robinson co-created and performs in “Santa Claus is Comin’: A Motown Christmas Revue”

Santa Claus Is Comin': A Motown Christmas Revue continues at Baltimore Center Stage through January 4, 2026.