2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Healthwatch: CDC advisors vote to shift decades-old guidance on hepatitis B vaccines

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published December 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Vaccines are prepared for students during a pop-up immunization clinic at the Newcomer Academy in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon)
Mary Conlon
/
AP
Vaccines are prepared for students during a pop-up immunization clinic at the Newcomer Academy in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.

Midday Healthwatch, with former Baltimore City Health Commissioner and Washington Post columnist Dr. Leana Wen, continues to cover the federal rollback of vaccine recommendations.

The committee that advises the CDC about vaccines, appointed by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., nixed a universal recommendation to start hepatitis B immunization at birth, a standard practice in the U.S. for more than 30 years that has been credited with dramatically lowering liver diseases.

Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore, a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRvaccine incentivesCOVID-19 vaccine in MarylandThe Midday HealthwatchMidday Healthwatch
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak