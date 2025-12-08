Healthwatch: CDC advisors vote to shift decades-old guidance on hepatitis B vaccines

Midday Healthwatch, with former Baltimore City Health Commissioner and Washington Post columnist Dr. Leana Wen, continues to cover the federal rollback of vaccine recommendations.

The committee that advises the CDC about vaccines, appointed by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., nixed a universal recommendation to start hepatitis B immunization at birth, a standard practice in the U.S. for more than 30 years that has been credited with dramatically lowering liver diseases.

Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore, a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.