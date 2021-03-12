-
Today we honor veterans. Serving in the military is one part of that identity, returning to civilian life is another -- one that many grapple with. Dario…
-
Why was the U.S. at war in Iraq? What did the war mean for those who served or to those at home? Characters created by writer and Marine Veteran Phil Klay…
-
Struggling military veterans can get trapped in a vicious cycle of mental illness and substance abuse, and sometimes land behind bars. But there is a…
-
Telling one’s personal story can be transformative … The Veterans Writing Project draws on that concept by offering free writing seminars to Military…
-
In the spirit of Memorial Day, we meet writer, educator and Marine veteran Dario DiBattista, who shares his thoughts about military service and his…
-
Returning combat veterans often wrestle with post-traumatic stress disorder, the aftermath of brain injuries or chronic pain. Relief can be fleeting. Dr.…
-
Despite a White House initiative, and major reductions in cities across the nation, veteran homelessness is still a problem in Baltimore. Wes looks at…
-
Republican Senate candidate Kathy Szeliga said Tuesday that her top priority if she is elected would be to fix management problems at the Department of…
-
This morning, we examine the priorities of the Maryland Veterans Caucus. Maryland is home to just under 500,000 veterans, and for insight into the issues…