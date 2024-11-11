Maryland veterans find comfort and care in VA medical foster homes
1 of 3 — Kundzman, West, Stepney-M. Gerr.jpg
From left: US Marine Corps and US Army veteran Robert Kundzman, caregiver Joanne West, and US Army 101st airborne veteran Ralph Stepney at Hawkins House. West runs the medical foster care home in northeast Baltimore. Photo: Melissa Gerr
2 of 3 — Robert Kundzman 2-M. Gerr.jpg
US Marine Corps and US Army veteran Robert Kundzman celebrates his 92nd birthday at Hawkins House, a VA medical foster care home in northeast Baltimore. Photo: Melissa Gerr
3 of 3 — Ralph Stepney-M. Gerr.jpg
US Army 101st airborne veteran Ralph Stepney lives at Hawkins House, a VA medical foster care home in northeast Baltimore. Photo: Melissa Gerr
More than six million US military veterans are in their 70s, 80s and 90s. A program by the Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System allows vets to age in place while receiving the care they need. We drop by a home in Baltimore County to pay a visit with Joanne West, who takes care of military veterans Robert Kundzman and Ralph Stepney, in her home, called the Hawkins House.
For more information about the VA medical foster home program, visit this link. If you're interested in being a caregiver, visit this link.