Maryland veterans find comfort and care in VA medical foster homes

More than six million US military veterans are in their 70s, 80s and 90s. A program by the Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System allows vets to age in place while receiving the care they need. We drop by a home in Baltimore County to pay a visit with Joanne West, who takes care of military veterans Robert Kundzman and Ralph Stepney, in her home, called the Hawkins House.

For more information about the VA medical foster home program, visit this link. If you're interested in being a caregiver, visit this link.