On The Record

MD veterans healthcare moves vets beyond military sexual trauma

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published November 7, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST
Dr. Christine Calmes (C) runs the Military Sexual Trauma treatment program at VA Maryland Healthcare. Retired US Army sergeant Ericka Carpenter, (L) and retired US Airforce major Dr. Paula Smith-Benson (R) have both used MST services and moved beyond their trauma. Now they use their strength and voices to help others heal. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Dr. Christine Calmes (C) runs the Military Sexual Trauma treatment program at VA Maryland Healthcare. Retired US Army sergeant Ericka Carpenter, (L) and retired US Airforce major Dr. Paula Smith-Benson (R) have both used MST services and moved beyond their trauma. Now they use their strength and voices to help others heal. Photo: Melissa Gerr

About one in three women in the military -- and one in 50 men -- experience sexual assault or harassment. We hear from Dr. Christine Calmes, a Veterans Administration doctor, about specialized treatment. Then Erica Carpenter and Dr. Paula Smith-Benson, two women vets who overcame the trauma, talk about their experience and how they use their strength to help survivors thrive.

Links: MD Veterans Healthcare, Dr. Calmes, head of Military Sexual Trauma program can be reached at 410-637-1231, Veterans Crisis line / call 988 press option 1.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
