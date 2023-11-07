MD veterans healthcare moves vets beyond military sexual trauma

About one in three women in the military -- and one in 50 men -- experience sexual assault or harassment. We hear from Dr. Christine Calmes, a Veterans Administration doctor, about specialized treatment. Then Erica Carpenter and Dr. Paula Smith-Benson, two women vets who overcame the trauma, talk about their experience and how they use their strength to help survivors thrive.

Links: MD Veterans Healthcare, Dr. Calmes, head of Military Sexual Trauma program can be reached at 410-637-1231, Veterans Crisis line / call 988 press option 1.