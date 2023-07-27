The kayaks helping vets return home. Plus, a deadline for PACT Act's hard-won benefits

For veterans of the military, the transition back to civilian life can be a struggle. Those who served during the United States’ recent conflicts are much more likely to report a difficult time readjusting to life back home, according to Pew Research Center. 47 percent of veterans who served post-9/11 say the transition was difficult, -compared to 21percent of Pre-9/11 vets.

And that can take a toll on the health of veterans and the people who love them. The consequences are tragic, including higher rates of suicide among veterans than adults who are not veterans.

Jim Cooper is a coordinator for the Maryland Chapter of ‘Heroes on the Water.’ It’s a national organization with chapters across the country that provides recreational and therapeutic outlets for veterans and their families.

Plus, the passage of the PACT Act in August of 2022 was hailed by supporters, including the White House, as the most significant expansion of Veterans Administration healthcare in 30 years.

For decades, U.S. military veterans exposed during their service to toxic substances, like radiation, chemical weapons and carcinogenic burn pits were denied benefits.

Veterans who apply by August 9 are eligible to have their benefits backdated to August of last year.