© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPO 106.9 is currently off the air due to a transmitter issue. We expect to have this resolved Friday 12/20. All streams are operational.
Programs
On The Record

Veterans treatment court expands to central Maryland

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published December 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
Last month, Governor Wes Moore attended an event honoring veterans who completed the Veterans Treatment Court in Baltimore City District Court. Senior Judge Halee Weinstein founded the program in 2015. Now it is expanding to serve veterans in Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties.
Maryland GovPics/Flickr
Last month, Governor Wes Moore attended an event honoring veterans who completed the Veterans Treatment Court in Baltimore City District Court. Senior Judge Halee Weinstein founded the program in 2015. Now it is expanding to serve veterans in Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties.

In Baltimore, for the past nine years, veterans charged with misdemeanors have had a chance to choose an alternative to sentencing and incarceration called Veterans Treatment Court. Now the Veterans Treatment Court has expanded to four neighboring counties -- Baltimore, Howard, Carroll and Harford.

District Court Senior Judge Halee Weinstein shares why she founded the program and the progress she's witnessed.

Learn more about the United Way of Central Maryland and other partner organizations.

Listen back to our 2019 episode about the Baltimore City Veterans Treatment Court.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordVeterans Treatment CourtveteransHomeless VeteransCriminal JusticeSubstance abuse treatment
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie