Veterans treatment court expands to central Maryland

In Baltimore, for the past nine years, veterans charged with misdemeanors have had a chance to choose an alternative to sentencing and incarceration called Veterans Treatment Court. Now the Veterans Treatment Court has expanded to four neighboring counties -- Baltimore, Howard, Carroll and Harford.

District Court Senior Judge Halee Weinstein shares why she founded the program and the progress she's witnessed.

