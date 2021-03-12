Maryland State Comptroller

-
State Comptroller Peter Franchot is pushing the idea of a Maryland stimulus package to supplement the federal package Congress passed in December.He says…
-
MD Businesses Getting A Tax BreakState Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Wednesday that he is extending the filing and payment deadlines for certain business taxes.Franchot said at the…
-
Maryland will be the sixth state to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour after the General Assembly voted Thursday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto…
-
It’s alcohol week in the Maryland General Assembly, with legislative committees taking up local liquor license bills for jurisdictions throughout the…