Maryland's first female Comptroller on her first months in office

When former Del. Brooke Lierman was running for Maryland Comptroller, she promised to use the office as a platform for activism, to shake-up systems and to bring a different management perspective to running the state’s tax collection and finances.

Since taking office in January, Comptroller Lierman has implemented a number of changes, and the legislature has given her new tools to work with to reform and update the way the Comptroller’s office does business.

She joins Tom to discuss her time in office so far.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

