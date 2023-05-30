© 2023 WYPR
Maryland's first female Comptroller on her first months in office

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 30, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, a former member of the state General Assembly, took office earlier this year.
Courtesy Office of Comptroller
/
When former Del. Brooke Lierman was running for Maryland Comptroller, she promised to use the office as a platform for activism, to shake-up systems and to bring a different management perspective to running the state’s tax collection and finances.

Since taking office in January, Comptroller Lierman has implemented a number of changes, and the legislature has given her new tools to work with to reform and update the way the Comptroller’s office does business.

She joins Tom to discuss her time in office so far.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday Maryland State Comptroller brooke lierman
Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
