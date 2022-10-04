© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Lierman (D) vs. Glassman (R): Candidates for MD Comptroller

Published October 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
BrookeLierman_BarryGlassman_COMBO2.png
Candidates for Maryland Comptroller in the November 8 Election: (L-R) Del. Brooke Lierman (Democrat, District 46); Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (Republican). (campaign photos).

Come January, the State of Maryland will have three new elected officials in three statewide offices: Governor, Attorney General and Comptroller. Governor Larry Hogan is term-limited and cannot run again. Attorney General Brian Frosh is retiring, and incumbent Comptroller, Democrat Peter Franchot, did not seek re-election to a fifth term, opting to run for Governor instead.

Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates 2022, with the two contenders who are running to succeed Mr. Franchot as Maryland State Comptroller.

Republican Barry Glassman is completing his second term as Harford County Executive. He joins us on Zoom…

Democrat Brooke Lierman is completing her second term as a Delegate in the Maryland House representing Baltimore City. She joins Tom here in Studio A…

We are not taking phone calls today, but if you have a question for either of our candidates, please send us an e mail to: [email protected]. You are also welcome to Tweet us, @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayConversations with the Candidates: 2022MDElections2022Maryland State Comptroller
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Teria Rogers
Teria Rogers is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak