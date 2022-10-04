Lierman (D) vs. Glassman (R): Candidates for MD Comptroller

Come January, the State of Maryland will have three new elected officials in three statewide offices: Governor, Attorney General and Comptroller. Governor Larry Hogan is term-limited and cannot run again. Attorney General Brian Frosh is retiring, and incumbent Comptroller, Democrat Peter Franchot, did not seek re-election to a fifth term, opting to run for Governor instead.

Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates 2022, with the two contenders who are running to succeed Mr. Franchot as Maryland State Comptroller.

Republican Barry Glassman is completing his second term as Harford County Executive. He joins us on Zoom…

Democrat Brooke Lierman is completing her second term as a Delegate in the Maryland House representing Baltimore City. She joins Tom here in Studio A…

