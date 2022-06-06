Bowie Mayor Tim Adams on his run for state comptroller

Three decades before he was elected Bowie’s first Black mayor three years ago, Tim Adams started a government-contracting company that now employs hundreds of workers. He contends his experience in business, procurement, and overseeing a municipality give him insight into making sure businesses owned by minority members, women and people with disabilities get a fair shake in state contracts and investing state pension funds.

We ask Adams about his plans for changing how Maryland collects corporate taxes and what kinds of investments it makes.

Learn more about Mayor Adams' campaign here.

