Bowie Mayor Tim Adams on his run for state comptroller

Published June 6, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT
Tim Adams for MD Comptroller_FBPhoto.jpeg
Tim Adams, who was elected in 2018 as the first Black mayor of Bowie, MD, is campaigning in the Democratic primary to become the state's first Black Comptroller. (courtesy photo)

Three decades before he was elected Bowie’s first Black mayor three years ago, Tim Adams started a government-contracting company that now employs hundreds of workers. He contends his experience in business, procurement, and overseeing a municipality give him insight into making sure businesses owned by minority members, women and people with disabilities get a fair shake in state contracts and investing state pension funds.

We ask Adams about his plans for changing how Maryland collects corporate taxes and what kinds of investments it makes.

Learn more about Mayor Adams' campaign here.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
