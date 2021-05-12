Callan Tansill-Suddath is a State House Reporter for WYPR, where she covers the General Assembly.

She previously covered community news in Harford County for Baltimore Sun Media Group. While pursuing her Master’s in Journalism, Callan covered health and government for Capital News Service. She reported on homelessness and co-created a podcast on airline worker safety for the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism.

As an intern with New Hampshire Public Radio, Callan contributed reporting and helped produce the series “Death Resulting.” Her byline has appeared in Bustle, Insider, Street Sense Media, The Washington City Paper, and Vice.

She is from Silver Spring.