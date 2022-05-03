© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Del. Brooke Lierman, Democratic candidate for MD Comptroller

Published May 3, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
Brooke Lierman_MD Compt2022_wide crop.png
Brooke Lierman, a two-term Democratic delegate representing District 46 in Baltimore City, is campaigning for her party's nomination to become Maryland Comptroller. (photo courtesy Brooke Lierman)

And now, another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Del. Brooke Lierman. She’s running in the Democratic primary for Maryland Comptroller.

Her opponent in that race is Bowie Mayor Tim Adams. Barry Glassman, the Harford County Executive, is running unopposed in the Republican Comptroller primary.

The Maryland Comptroller is an office that doesn’t change hands very frequently. Louis Goldstein had the job for nearly 40 years. The current Comptroller, Peter Franchot, was first elected to that office in 2007. He is running in the Democratic primary for Governor.

Brooke Lierman was elected to the House of Delegates in 2014. She serves in a leadership role on the Environment and Transportation Committee, and on joint committees on Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays, the Committee to end homelessness, and the committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review. She has also served on the Appropriations Committee and the Joint Committee on Pensions.

After graduating from Dartmouth College. Del. Lierman worked as a grassroots organizer and on the political campaigns of several progressive candidates. She received a law degree from the University of Texas at Austin, and after a Federal District Court Clerkship, she joined the law firm of Brown, Goldstein & Levy, where she is “of counsel,” with a focus on civil rights and disability rights.

Brooke Lierman is 43 years old. She and her husband live in Baltimore. They are the parents of two young children.

Brooke Lierman joins us on our digital line from Baltimore.

You are welcome to join us as well… call us: 4109.662.8780 email us: [email protected] Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

