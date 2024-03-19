© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Comptroller Brooke Lierman on the state of Maryland's economy

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Brooke Lierman, Maryland Comptroller
Brooke Lierman, Maryland Comptroller

Today, a conversation about Maryland’s economy. According to the State of the Economy reportfrom Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, the state's economy saw slow growth over the past seven years relative to other states.

Over the weekend, lawmakers in the state House of Delegates passed a $1.2 billion package of increases in tolls, fees and taxes to close projected deficits in the transportation trust fund and the general operating portion of the state budget.

Gov. Wes Moore and Senate President Bill Ferguson have said taxes should remain off the table during this session.

Comptroller Lierman joins the show. We ask her about her report, and about balancing the budget and the state's economic growth.

Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
