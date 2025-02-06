© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Comptroller Brooke Lierman on which Marylanders can file their taxes for free

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:04 PM EST
FILE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman listen during a panel discussion with business owners on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 in Annapolis, Md. A Maryland board Wednesday, June 7, 2023, has approved an emergency procurement of more than $1 million to pay for a stockpile of a widely used abortion pill due to legal challenges against the drug’s use in the nation’s courts. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)
Brian Witte/AP
/
AP
Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Gov. Wes Moore listen during a panel discussion with business owners on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 in Annapolis.

Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman was first elected in 2022, becoming the first female Comptroller of the state. She joins Midday to explain how residents may be able to file their taxes for free.

Plus, what should you you were one of the 6,000 people who received the wrong tax form in the mail?

Taxpayers affected by the mistake can email [email protected] with the subject line “1099G Issue” with questions or concerns. They can call: 410-260-7980 OR 1-800-638-2937 and select Option 2.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland Comptroller Brooke LiermanMaryland State ComptrollerBGE
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes