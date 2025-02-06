Comptroller Brooke Lierman on which Marylanders can file their taxes for free

Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman was first elected in 2022, becoming the first female Comptroller of the state. She joins Midday to explain how residents may be able to file their taxes for free.

Plus, what should you you were one of the 6,000 people who received the wrong tax form in the mail?

Taxpayers affected by the mistake can email [email protected] with the subject line “1099G Issue” with questions or concerns. They can call: 410-260-7980 OR 1-800-638-2937 and select Option 2.