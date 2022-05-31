© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR 106.9 Eastern shore is finishing tower work this week and will be at reduced power during daylight hours. All streams are working.
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Mayor Tim Adams, Democratic candidate for MD Comptroller

Published May 31, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Tim Adams for MD Comptroller_FBPhoto.jpeg
Tim Adams, who was elected in 2018 as the first Black mayor of Bowie, MD, is campaigning in the Democratic primary to become the state's first Black Comptroller. (courtesy photo)

Today, it’s another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022.  Tom's guest is Bowie Mayor Tim Adams.  He’s running in the Democratic primary for Maryland Comptroller.

His opponent in that race is Del. Brooke Lierman, who represents Baltimore in the General Assembly. Barry Glassman, the Harford County Executive, is running unopposed in the Republican Comptroller primary.

The Maryland Comptroller is an office that doesn’t change hands very frequently. Louis Goldstein had the job for nearly 40 years. The current Comptroller, Peter Franchot, was first elected to that office in 2007. He is running in the Democratic primary for Governor.

Tim Adams was elected Mayor of Bowie in November, 2019, the first African American to hold that position in the city’s history. He also serves as President and CEO of Systems Application & Technologies, Inc. (SA-TECH). SATECH, a firm he founded in 1989. It serves the national security sector. It’s headquartered in Upper Marlborough.

Mr. Adams holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Xavier University, a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of New Orleans, and an honorary Doctorate from Bowie State University. He is also a lifetime member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. If elected Comptroller, Mr. Adams would be the first Black comptroller and the first paraplegic to hold statewide office in Maryland.

Tim Adams is 62 years old. He lives in Bowie. He is married to the Honorable Sheila R. Tillerson Adams. They are the parents of twins, Timothy and Kayla. An older daughter, Tiara, passed away in 2020. They have a young grandson, Nehemiyah.

Tim Adams joins us on Zoom from Bowie.

You are welcome to join us as well…call us at 410.662.8780. email: [email protected]. Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayConversations with the Candidates: 2022Maryland PoliticsMDElections2022
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak