Mayor Tim Adams, Democratic candidate for MD Comptroller

Today, it’s another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Bowie Mayor Tim Adams. He’s running in the Democratic primary for Maryland Comptroller.

His opponent in that race is Del. Brooke Lierman, who represents Baltimore in the General Assembly. Barry Glassman, the Harford County Executive, is running unopposed in the Republican Comptroller primary.

The Maryland Comptroller is an office that doesn’t change hands very frequently. Louis Goldstein had the job for nearly 40 years. The current Comptroller, Peter Franchot, was first elected to that office in 2007. He is running in the Democratic primary for Governor.

Tim Adams was elected Mayor of Bowie in November, 2019, the first African American to hold that position in the city’s history. He also serves as President and CEO of Systems Application & Technologies, Inc. (SA-TECH). SATECH, a firm he founded in 1989. It serves the national security sector. It’s headquartered in Upper Marlborough.

Mr. Adams holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Xavier University, a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of New Orleans, and an honorary Doctorate from Bowie State University. He is also a lifetime member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. If elected Comptroller, Mr. Adams would be the first Black comptroller and the first paraplegic to hold statewide office in Maryland.

Tim Adams is 62 years old. He lives in Bowie. He is married to the Honorable Sheila R. Tillerson Adams. They are the parents of twins, Timothy and Kayla. An older daughter, Tiara, passed away in 2020. They have a young grandson, Nehemiyah.

Tim Adams joins us on Zoom from Bowie.

You are welcome to join us as well…call us at 410.662.8780. email: [email protected]. Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

