This week, theatre critic J. Wynn Rousuck reviews "Good People", a play that takes an honest and sometimes humorous look at the struggles of those living…
Maryland Morning theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck says "The Golden Spike" playwright R.M. O'Brien condenses "a bit of the Wild West, a bit of silent movies,…
It's a classic boy meets horse, boy loses horse, boy goes into a war to find horse story.Maryland Morning theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck has been to see…
Imagine if a movie was being filmed in a Maryland city or town, and 350 extras were picked to share the screen with the actors and actresses. Then imagine…