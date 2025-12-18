2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Rousuck's Review: 'Deceived,' Everyman's new take on a classic

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 18, 2025 at 12:45 PM EST
Katie Kleiger stars in Everyman Theatre's production of "Deceived."
Teresa Castracane Photography
Katie Kleiger stars in Everyman Theatre's production of "Deceived."

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us every week with her reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she spotlights "Deceived," a new production now on stage at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

Adapted by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson from Patrick Hamilton's classic 1939 play "Gaslight" (which was also the basis for the 1944 film with Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer), the psychological thriller portrays the ordeal of a trusting woman who fears she's losing her mind.

Directed by Everyman's co-founder and creative director, Vincent Lancisi, the production stars Katie Kleiger as Bella, with Zack Powell, Deborah Hazlett and Em Whitworth in supporting roles.

(L-R) Zack Powell, Deborah Hazlett and Katie Kleiger in Everyman Theatre's production of "Deceived."
Teresa Castracane Photography
(L-R) Zack Powell, Deborah Hazlett and Katie Kleiger in Everyman Theatre's production of "Deceived."

"Deceived" continues at Everyman Theatre through January 4, 2026. For showtimes and ticketing info, click here.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
