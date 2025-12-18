Rousuck's Review: 'Deceived,' Everyman's new take on a classic

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us every week with her reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she spotlights "Deceived," a new production now on stage at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

Adapted by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson from Patrick Hamilton's classic 1939 play "Gaslight" (which was also the basis for the 1944 film with Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer), the psychological thriller portrays the ordeal of a trusting woman who fears she's losing her mind.

Directed by Everyman's co-founder and creative director, Vincent Lancisi, the production stars Katie Kleiger as Bella, with Zack Powell, Deborah Hazlett and Em Whitworth in supporting roles.

Teresa Castracane Photography (L-R) Zack Powell, Deborah Hazlett and Katie Kleiger in Everyman Theatre's production of "Deceived."