2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Rousuck's Review: 'Wicked' at The Hippodrome and 'Wicked: For Good' in theatres

Published January 8, 2026 at 12:28 PM EST
Jessie Davidson, left, as Elphaba and Zoe Jensen, right, as Glinda in the national touring company of 'Wicked.'
Joan Marcus
Jessie Davidson, left, as Elphaba and Zoe Jensen, right, as Glinda in the national touring company of 'Wicked.'

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins the show each week to give her reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. This week, she reviews 'Wicked' at the Hippodrome Theatre and 'Wicked: For Good' in theatres everywhere.

The national touring production of “Wicked” continues at the Hippodrome Theatre through January 11.

What is the reason for this confluence of wickedness? Is the story told better on the big screen or the stage?

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayJ. Wynn RousuckRousuck's ReviewHippodrome
Stay Connected