Rousuck's Review: 'Wicked' at The Hippodrome and 'Wicked: For Good' in theatres

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins the show each week to give her reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. This week, she reviews 'Wicked' at the Hippodrome Theatre and 'Wicked: For Good' in theatres everywhere.

The national touring production of “Wicked” continues at the Hippodrome Theatre through January 11.

What is the reason for this confluence of wickedness? Is the story told better on the big screen or the stage?