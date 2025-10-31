2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Rousuck's Review: 'Art' at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 31, 2025 at 12:45 PM EDT
Bruce Randolph Nelson as 'Serge' in the Everyman Theatre production of 'Art.'
credit: Teresa Castracane Photography
Bruce Randolph Nelson as 'Serge' in the Everyman Theatre production of 'Art.'

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she tells us about a new production of "Art," French playwright Yasmina Reza's 1994 comedy now on stage at Everyman Theatre.

‘Art’ tells the story of three long-time friends whose relationship becomes strained after one of them purchases an exorbitantly expensive, white monochromatic painting presented as "modern art."

(L-R) Tony K. Nam as 'Yvan,' and Bruce Randolph Nelson as 'Serge' in Everyman Theatre's production of "Art."
credit: Teresa Castracane Photography
(L-R) Tony K. Nam as 'Yvan,' and Bruce Randolph Nelson as 'Serge' in Everyman Theatre's production of "Art."

As the friends engage in comedic debate over the subjective nature of art, loyalty, and taste, this notorious painting threatens to upend all they know about each other. Produced in more than 45 countries and translated into over 30 languages, this Tony Award-winning modern classic has been delighting audiences worldwide for more than three decades.

The new production, with an English translation by Christopher Hampton, features a cast of three Everyman Resident Company actors: Bruce Randolph Nelson as Serge, Kyle Prue as Marc, and Tony K. Nam as Yvan. Art is directed by Noah Himmelstein.

"Art" continues at Everyman Theatre through November 16.
Click the theater link for showtimes and ticketing info.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
