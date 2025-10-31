Rousuck's Review: 'Art' at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she tells us about a new production of "Art," French playwright Yasmina Reza's 1994 comedy now on stage at Everyman Theatre.

‘Art’ tells the story of three long-time friends whose relationship becomes strained after one of them purchases an exorbitantly expensive, white monochromatic painting presented as "modern art."

credit: Teresa Castracane Photography (L-R) Tony K. Nam as 'Yvan,' and Bruce Randolph Nelson as 'Serge' in Everyman Theatre's production of "Art."

As the friends engage in comedic debate over the subjective nature of art, loyalty, and taste, this notorious painting threatens to upend all they know about each other. Produced in more than 45 countries and translated into over 30 languages, this Tony Award-winning modern classic has been delighting audiences worldwide for more than three decades.

The new production, with an English translation by Christopher Hampton, features a cast of three Everyman Resident Company actors: Bruce Randolph Nelson as Serge, Kyle Prue as Marc, and Tony K. Nam as Yvan. Art is directed by Noah Himmelstein.

"Art" continues at Everyman Theatre through November 16.

Click the theater link for showtimes and ticketing info.