Rousuck's Review: 'Hamlet/Black Parade' at the Mercury Theater

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom Hall
Published October 10, 2025 at 12:44 PM EDT
Emily Classen as Hamlet in Mercury Theater's production of Hamlet/Black Parade.
Photo credit: Shealyn Jae Photography
Emily Classen as Hamlet in Mercury Theater's production of Hamlet/Black Parade.

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom now for another of her weekly reviews of Baltimore regional theater. Today, she spotlights Hamlet/Black Parade, now on stage at The Mercury Theater, an artist-run performance space in the heart of Baltimore's Station North Arts District.

Produced by the creative team of Motte & Bailey and adapted and directed by Hannah Fogler, Hamlet/Black Parade is a unique musical interpretation / mash-up of William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" and alt-rock band My Chemical Romance's classic "The Black Parade" album.

Siobhan Beckett as Horatio and Hannah Fogler as Ophelia in Mercury Theater's Hamlet/Black Parade.
Credit: Shealyn Jae Photography
Siobhan Beckett as Horatio and Hannah Fogler as Ophelia in Mercury Theater's Hamlet/Black Parade.

A content warning from the producers: “Hamlet / Black Parade” depicts emotionally abusive relationships (romantic and familial), consensual and non-consensual violence in relationships, suicidal ideation, and on-stage violence, self-harm, and suicide.

Hamlet Black/Parade continues at Mercury Theater through tomorrow (October 11). For showtimes and ticketing information, click here.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes