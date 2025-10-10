Rousuck's Review: 'Hamlet/Black Parade' at the Mercury Theater

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom now for another of her weekly reviews of Baltimore regional theater. Today, she spotlights Hamlet/Black Parade, now on stage at The Mercury Theater, an artist-run performance space in the heart of Baltimore's Station North Arts District.

Produced by the creative team of Motte & Bailey and adapted and directed by Hannah Fogler, Hamlet/Black Parade is a unique musical interpretation / mash-up of William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" and alt-rock band My Chemical Romance's classic "The Black Parade" album.

Credit: Shealyn Jae Photography Siobhan Beckett as Horatio and Hannah Fogler as Ophelia in Mercury Theater's Hamlet/Black Parade.

A content warning from the producers: “Hamlet / Black Parade” depicts emotionally abusive relationships (romantic and familial), consensual and non-consensual violence in relationships, suicidal ideation, and on-stage violence, self-harm, and suicide.

Hamlet Black/Parade continues at Mercury Theater through tomorrow (October 11).


