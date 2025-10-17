Rousuck's Review: 'Jane Austen's Persuasion' at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

Time now for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom in studio every week with her reviews of the Baltimore regional stage. This week, she spotlights the new Chesapeake Shakespeare Company production of Jane Austen's Persuasion.

In Sarah Rose Kearns' new adaptation of Austen's classic 1817 novel, directed for CSC by Megan Behm, audiences follow Anne Elliot through a world of social intrigue, family drama, and romantic love. The period play is set against the backdrop of elegant, Regency-era England in the early 1800s, and buoyed by Austen's renowned wit.

Credit: Kiirstn Pagan Photography The cast of Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's production of "Jane Austen's Persuasion."

Jane Austen's Persuasion continues through Sunday, October 26 at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's landmark theater, located at 7 South Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202. For showtimes and ticketing information, click here.

(Audio will be posted here early this afternoon)