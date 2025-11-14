2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Rousuck's Review: 'The Phantom' begins another tour at Hippodrome

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 14, 2025 at 12:54 PM EST
Isaiah Bailey (left) as The Phantom and Jordan Lee Gilbert as Christine Daae, in the North American tour of 'The Phantom of the Opera.'
photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman
Isaiah Bailey (left) as The Phantom and Jordan Lee Gilbert as Christine Daae, in the North American tour of 'The Phantom of the Opera.'

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins us again with another of her weekly reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she spotlights the new North American touring company production of The Phantom of the Opera, which will wrap up its week-long premiere at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre this Saturday.

The touring company is reprising Cameron Mackintosh’s legendary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning musical. It features Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design, acclaimed by London critics when it reopened at His Majesty’s Theatre in 2021.

The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, and is in fact, Broadway's longest-running musical. First directed by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, the original production opened in London in 1986, and has since played to over 160 million people in 58 territories and 205 cities, in 21 languages.

Members of the touring company cast of the Phantom of the Opera: (l-r) Melo Ludwig, Christopher Bozeka, William Thomas Evans, Midori Marsh, Daniel Lopez, Carrington Vilmont and Lisa Vroman
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman
Members of the touring company cast of the Phantom of the Opera: (l-r) Melo Ludwig, Christopher Bozeka, William Thomas Evans, Midori Marsh, Daniel Lopez, Carrington Vilmont and Lisa Vroman

Based on the 1910 novel by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom tells the tragic story of beautiful soprano Christine Daaé, who becomes the obsession of a mysterious and disfigured musical genius living in the subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opera House.

The Phantom of the Opera continues at The Hippodrome until November 15. For showtimes and ticketing info, click here.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayRousuck's ReviewJ. Wynn RousuckTheaterHippodrome
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes