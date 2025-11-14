Rousuck's Review: 'The Phantom' begins another tour at Hippodrome

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins us again with another of her weekly reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she spotlights the new North American touring company production of The Phantom of the Opera, which will wrap up its week-long premiere at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre this Saturday.

The touring company is reprising Cameron Mackintosh’s legendary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning musical. It features Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design, acclaimed by London critics when it reopened at His Majesty’s Theatre in 2021.

The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, and is in fact, Broadway's longest-running musical. First directed by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, the original production opened in London in 1986, and has since played to over 160 million people in 58 territories and 205 cities, in 21 languages.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman Members of the touring company cast of the Phantom of the Opera: (l-r) Melo Ludwig, Christopher Bozeka, William Thomas Evans, Midori Marsh, Daniel Lopez, Carrington Vilmont and Lisa Vroman

Based on the 1910 novel by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom tells the tragic story of beautiful soprano Christine Daaé, who becomes the obsession of a mysterious and disfigured musical genius living in the subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opera House.

The Phantom of the Opera continues at The Hippodrome until November 15. For showtimes and ticketing info, click here.