Rousuck's Review: Peterson solos in 'Peculiar Patriot' at Center Stage

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 24, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
Liza Jessie Peterson wrote and stars in "The Peculiar Patriot," her one-woman show at Baltimore Center Stage about mass incarceration.
Photo credit: Teresa Castracane
Liza Jessie Peterson wrote and stars in "The Peculiar Patriot," a one-woman show at Baltimore Center Stage about mass incarceration.

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom for another of her weekly reviews of the Baltimore regional stage. Today, she tells us about The Peculiar Patriot, a powerful one-woman show written by and starring Liza Jessie Peterson, now at Baltimore's Center Stage.

Inspired by her decades of work with American prison populations, Ms. Peterson first developed the play in 2003 and performed it in more than 35 penitentiaries across the US. A subsequent collaboration with Brooklyn-based Hi-ARTS and National Black Theater led to The Peculiar Patriot's world premiere in 2017, and now, its Baltimore premiere at Center Stage.

Liza Jessie Peterson in "The Peculiar Patriot" at Baltimore Center Stage.
Photo credit: Teresa Castracane
Liza Jessie Peterson in "The Peculiar Patriot" at Baltimore Center Stage.

The Peculiar Patriot, directed by Talvin Wilks, continues at Baltimore Center Stage through November 9th. For showtimes and ticketing info, click here.

BCS Content Advisory: "This production includes graphic video of police brutality, and strong, racially charged language."

(Audio of this program will be posted here after the live broadcast)

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes