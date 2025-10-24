Rousuck's Review: Peterson solos in 'Peculiar Patriot' at Center Stage

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom for another of her weekly reviews of the Baltimore regional stage. Today, she tells us about The Peculiar Patriot, a powerful one-woman show written by and starring Liza Jessie Peterson, now at Baltimore's Center Stage.

Inspired by her decades of work with American prison populations, Ms. Peterson first developed the play in 2003 and performed it in more than 35 penitentiaries across the US. A subsequent collaboration with Brooklyn-based Hi-ARTS and National Black Theater led to The Peculiar Patriot's world premiere in 2017, and now, its Baltimore premiere at Center Stage.

Photo credit: Teresa Castracane Liza Jessie Peterson in "The Peculiar Patriot" at Baltimore Center Stage.

The Peculiar Patriot, directed by Talvin Wilks, continues at Baltimore Center Stage through November 9th. For showtimes and ticketing info, click here.

BCS Content Advisory: "This production includes graphic video of police brutality, and strong, racially charged language."

(Audio of this program will be posted here after the live broadcast)