Midday

The '23 General Assembly: Views from Post reporter Ovetta Wiggins

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published January 10, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST
Ovetta Wiggins is the Maryland politics reporter for the Washington Post (photo credit WashPost)

Today on Midday, we're previewing the 2023 Session of the Maryland General Assembly, which gets underway on Wednesday in Annapolis. Governor Elect Wes Moore will be inaugurated a week from tomorrow. Comptroller Brooke Lierman will take the oath of office next Monday. Attorney General Anthony Brown was inaugurated last week.

Joining Tom live is Ovetta Wiggins, a veteran State House reporter who covers Maryland government and politics for the Washington Post

Ovetta Wiggins joins Tom today on Zoom from Annapolis.

Call us at: 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected]
Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
